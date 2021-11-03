Rahul Dravid appointed head coach of Team India: Details here

In a major development, Rahul Dravid has been appointed the head coach of the Indian cricket team. The former Indian captain will replace the incumbent coach Ravi Shastri, who will leave the role after the ongoing T20 World Cup. Dravid will be at the helm from the series against New Zealand at home, starting November 17. Here are further details.

Role

Dravid served as India's coach in Sri Lanka

In October, it was reported that Dravid formally applied for the position of Team India's head coach. The Indian legend was deemed the front-runner to get the role. Dravid coached Team India during its white-ball tour of Sri Lanka in July. India's senior players were in England, which allowed him to coach the white-ball specialists during the Lankan tour.

Reaction

It is an absolute honor, says Dravid

"It is an absolute honor to be appointed as the new head coach of the Indian cricket team, I am really looking forward to this role," Dravid was quoted as saying in a BCCI statement. "Under Mr (Ravi) Shastri, the team has done very well, and I hope to work with the team to take this forward," said Dravid.

Ganguly

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has his say on Dravid's appointment

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly is hopeful that Dravid's new stint as the head coach will take Team India to new heights. "Rahul's effort at the NCA has nurtured several young cricketing talents who have gone on to represent the country at the international stage. I am hopeful that his new stint will take Indian cricket to new heights," said Ganguly.

Staff

Dravid's support staff is set to be announced

As per ESPN Cricinfo, Dravid's support staff is set to be announced in due course. The report claims that Paras Mhambrey, Dravid's colleague at the NCA, is the front-runner to replace B Arun as bowling coach. Abhay Sharma and Ajay Ratra have applied for the position of fielding coach. Meanwhile, on Wednesday, current batting coach Vikram Rathour confirmed his re-application for the position.

Story

Why does this story matter?

Under Shastri, Team India hasn't fared well in ICC tournaments. In the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup, India lost their first two matches. For Dravid, the task will be crucial in terms of ICC events. He will be keen to stamp his authority in the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia, the 2023 ODI World Cup at home, and the 2023 WTC final.

Numbers

A look at Dravid's unique numbers in international cricket

In a career spanning nearly 16 years, Dravid amassed 13,288 Test runs, fourth highest after Sachin Tendulkar, Ricky Ponting, and third-placed Jacques Kallis. The right-handed batsman also scored 10,889 runs in ODI cricket, giving India some breathtaking memories. The former skipper played as many as 94 consecutive Tests since his debut in 1996. He impressed with 7,690 Test runs away from home.