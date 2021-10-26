T20 World Cup, England vs Bangladesh: Preview, stats, and more

Written by Parth Dhall Twitter Published on Oct 26, 2021, 12:51 pm

T20 World Cup: England and Bangladesh to meet in Abu Dhabi

England and Bangladesh will square off in the eighth Super 12 encounter of the T20 World Cup. The Sheikh Zayed Stadium will host the match in the afternoon. England claimed a one-sided victory over West Indies in their tournament opener. They bowled out the defending champions for mere 55. Meanwhile, Bangladesh lost their opening clash to Sri Lanka. Here is the match preview.

Details

Key details about the match

The match will be held at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. It will begin at 3:30 PM IST. The surface on this venue assists everyone. However, it usually gets two paced. The previous game here (Australia vs SA) turned out to be low-scoring. One can watch the match live on the Star Sports Network and stream the same on Disney+ Hotstar.

Do you know?

England and Bangladesh yet to clash in T20Is

England and Bangladesh haven't faced each other in T20 Internationals. The two sides have met 31 times in international cricket, with England leading the head-to-head series 26-5. Notably, Bangladesh have defeated England twice in World Cups.

England

England expected to play the same XI

England sealed a comprehensive win against West Indies in their opener. The likes of Adil Rashid and Moeen Ali took six wickets between them. Their star-studded batting attack could be a nightmare for Bangladesh bowlers. Probable XI: Jos Buttler (wicket-keeper), Jason Roy, Dawid Malan, Eoin Morgan (captain), Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Tymal Mills.

Bangladesh

Bangladesh bowlers need to show character

Bangladesh batters were up to the mark against Sri Lanka. Mohammad Naim continued his exploits (62), while Mushfiqur Rahim scored an unbeaten 57 (37). However, the bowlers need to show character. Probable XI: Mohammad Naim, Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah (captain), Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan (wicket-keeper), Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman.