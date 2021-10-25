T20 World Cup, Afghanistan humble Scotland: Records broken

T20 World Cup: Afghanistan claim a one-sided win against Scotland

Afghanistan began their 2021 T20 World Cup campaign with a dominant win over Scotland at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Monday. They successfully defended 190 after bowling out Scotland for 60. Mujeeb Ur Rahman mowed down their batting line-up with a phenomenal five-wicket haul. Earlier, Afghanistan rode on splendid knocks from Hazratullah Zazai (44), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (46), and Najibullah Zadran (59).

How did the match pan out?

Afghanistan made a spectacular start after electing to bat first. Hazratullah and Mohammad Shahzad shared a 54-run stand before the latter departed. Thereafter, Gurbaz and Najibullah added 87 runs, powering Afghanistan past 150. Mohammad Nabi's late cameo guided them to 190/4. Scotland started the run-chase well but Mujeeb proved a nightmare for them. As a result, they later perished on 60.

Afghanistan's highest total in T20 World Cup

Afghanistan registered their highest total in the history of T20 World Cup (190/4). Their previous highest total in the tournament was 186/6 (vs Zimbabwe, Nagpur, 2016). Against Scotland, the Afghanistan batters struck a total of 11 sixes. Three of them over 100 meters.

First five-wicket haul for Mujeeb in T20Is

Star spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman made life difficult for the Scotland batters. He dismissed Kyle Coetzer and Calum MacLeod on two consecutive deliveries in his second over. Mujeeb also dismissed Richie Berrington in the same over. The former dismissed George Munsey and Mark Watt to complete his first five-wicket haul in T20 Internationals. Mujeeb registered figures of 20/5 in four overs.

Mujeeb attains these feats

Mujeeb recorded the best figures for Afghanistan in T20 World Cup. The previous record was held by Mohammad Nabi, who took 4/20 against Hong Kong in the 2016 edition (Nagpur). Furthermore, the former became the sixth bowler from Afghanistan to take 30 or more wickets in T20Is. Mujeeb played his 20th T20I and averages 15.43. He has an economy rate of 6.09.