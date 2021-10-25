IPL: RPSG, CVC Capital acquire Lucknow, Ahmedabad teams

Written by Parth Dhall Twitter Published on Oct 25, 2021, 07:45 pm

In a major development, the RPSG group and international investment firm CVC Capital have acquired the ownership rights of the two new IPL franchises. The RPSG Group has picked the Lucknow-based franchise with a winning bid of Rs. 7,090 crore. Meanwhile, CVC Capital has grabbed Ahmedabad with a bid of Rs. 5,166 crore. Here are further details.

IPL 2022

Ten teams to feature in IPL 2022

Last year, the BCCI had hinted at expanding the cash-rich league for the 2022 season. Now, the introduction of two new teams formally makes the IPL a 10-team affair. This model was operational in the past when Kochi Tuskers and Pune Warriors India were introduced. The last time when over eight franchises featured in the IPL was in 2013.

Story

Why does the story matter?

This is the first time the BCCI has conducted the bidding for new franchises since 2015. Back then, Rising Pune Supergiant and Gujarat Lions had replaced Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals. Both CSK and RR were handed two-year suspensions from the IPL (2016 and 2017). Pune went on to reach the final in the 2017 edition where they lost to Mumbai Indians.

Information

The new franchises likely to be allowed 'special picks'

It is understood that the two new franchises will be allowed 'special picks'. They will be able to pick some marquee players among those who have registered for the auction. The fee structure will be decided by the franchise and the player mutually.