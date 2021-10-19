T20 World Cup: Records which Rohit Sharma can break

Published on Oct 19, 2021

Rohit Sharma is the third-highest run-scorer in T20 Internationals

India are set to face arch-rivals Pakistan in their opening game of the 2021 T20 World Cup. Skipper Virat Kohli recently indicated that KL Rahul will open alongside Rohit Sharma throughout the tournament. Rohit, who remains the leading run-scorer for India across formats this year, is expected to carry his form into the T20 WC. Here are the records which he can break.

Runs

Rohit eyes the 3,000-run mark in T20Is

Rohit is presently the third-highest run-scorer in T20 Internationals after Kohli (3,159) and Martin Guptill (2,939). The former owns 2,864 runs from 111 matches at an average of 32.54. He has a strike rate of 138.96. Rohit is the only Indian to play 100 or more T20Is. He requires 136 more to become only the second Indian with 3,000 runs in the format.

Information

Rohit can overtake Guptill in terms of sixes

Rohit has smashed the second-most sixes (133) in T20Is so far. He is only behind Guptill, who owns 147 maximums. One can expect the Hitman to go past Guptill on this list, considering the form he has shown of late.

T20 WC

T20 WC: Rohit could complete 1,000 runs

Rohit played his maiden T20 World Cup match in 2007. He has scored 673 runs at a remarkable average of 39.58 in the tournament ever since. The Indian is only behind Mahela Jayawardene (1,016), Chris Gayle (920), Tillakaratne Dilshan (897), Kohli (777), and AB de Villiers (717). Rohit has an opportunity to become the first Indian with 1,000 runs in the T20 World Cup.

T20s

Rohit set to complete 10,000 runs in T20 cricket

Over the years, Rohit has racked up 9,446 runs at an average of 31.91 in overall T20 cricket. He is India's second-highest run-scorer in the format after Kohli (10,136). Rohit can be the second Indian batter to touch the 10,000-run mark in T20 cricket. Notably, Kohli reached this landmark in the recently-concluded Indian Premier League (IPL) edition.