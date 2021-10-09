All-rounder Ellyse Perry becomes Australia Women's most capped cricketer

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Published on Oct 09, 2021, 04:51 pm

Ellyse Perry made her 252nd appearance for Australia Women against India in the second T20I

Star Australian all-rounder Ellyse Perry has become the most capped women's cricketer for the nation. She has achieved the feat by featuring in the second T20I against India Women today at the Carrara Oval in Queensland. Perry eclipsed Alex Blackwell's record of 251 appearances for Australia Women. She made her 252nd appearance today. Here are the details.

Milestone

A new milestone in Perry's career

Since making her debut in 2007, Perry has been a leading player for the Aussies across formats. It's a new milestone for a celebrated cricketer like her, leading the way for several years. Meanwhile, Alyssa Healy is currently on third place with 207 appearances for Australia Women. Skipper Meg Lanning occupies the fourth spot with 205 matches for the Aussies.

Twitter Post

Most capped women's player for Australia

Congratulations to @EllysePerry, who becomes the most capped women's player for Australia across formats, surpassing Alex Blackwell's 251 caps 👏 pic.twitter.com/9tt1gaqlLc — ICC (@ICC) October 9, 2021

Career stats

A look at Perry's career stats

In nine Tests, Perry has accumulated 693 runs at 43.33. She has two centuries and three fifties with the best score of 213*. Perry has claimed 33 wickets at just 19.81. In ODIs, she has 3,135 runs, besides claiming 152 wickets. She has two tons and 28 fifties, besides three five-wicket hauls. In 125 T20Is, she has 1,245 runs and 115 wickets.

Feats

Notable feats achieved by Perry in white-ball cricket

Perry is the fifth-highest run-scorer in ODIs for Australia Women. She is the second-highest wicket-taker for Australia in ODIs, besides being one of the seven bowlers with 150-plus wickets. Perry is the leading wicket-taker for Australia in T20Is and the second overall. She is the sixth-highest run-scorer in T20Is for the Aussies.

Record

Perry scripted this record in Test cricket recently

Recently, Perry became the first-ever woman to register the double of 5,000 runs and 300 wickets in international cricket. The star all-rounder achieved the feat in the Day/Night Test against India Women. Perry also became recorded four consecutive 50+ scores in Test cricket. Her last four scores in the format read as - 68*, 76*, 116, and 213*.