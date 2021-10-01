D/N Test, Australia Women vs India Women: Day 2 report

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Last updated on Oct 01, 2021, 05:11 pm

Persistent rain saw Day 2 of the D/N Test end early

Day 2 of the lone Day/Night Test match between Australia Women and India Women saw rain wipe out a significant portion of play. With just two days left in this four-day Test, India's first innings is yet to be completed. India resumed Day 2 on 132/1 after only 44.1 overs were managed yesterday. At stumps, India are 276/5 (101.5 overs). Here's the report.

Partnership

Mandhana and Punam stitch a valuable stand

India saw Smriti Mandhana (80*) and Punam Raut (16*) started the day for India on a strong note. After adding a 39-run stand on Day 1, the two added another 63 runs on Friday. Their 102-run stand helped India get to a good position. The highlight of the day was Mandhaha, who went on to scorer 127. Raut managed 36 before perishing.

Mandhana

Mandhana slams historic ton in D/N Test

Mandhana scored a 216-ball 127, hitting 22 fours and a six. She became the first Indian woman to register a hundred in pink-ball Test. This was her maiden Test century. She is now the first Indian woman to score a century in Australia, besides being the first visiting player (non-English) to do so Down Under.

Feats

More feats for Mandhana

Mandhana's 127 is the highest Test score by an overseas player on the Australian soil (women's). This is also the second-highest score by an Indian player against Australia in women's Tests (highest: Sandhya Agarwal - 134 in 1984). Mandhana has become the fifth Indian woman after Agarwal, Shubhangi Kulkarni, Mithali Raj, and Shantha Rangaswamy to register a Test hundred away from home.

Details

India lose four wickets as Australia hit back

India were 217/3 when Punam departed. Post that, Mithali Raj (30) and Yastika Bhatia (19) added a 41-run stand. Bhatia was dismissed and Raj followed suit thereafter after being run-out. Deepti Sharma (12*) and Taniya Bhatia (0*) are at the crease. For Australia, Sophie Molineux, Ellyse Perry, and Ashleigh Gardner were amongst the wickets. Gardner was superb for Australia, bowling in tight channels.