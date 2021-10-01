IPL 2021, RR vs CSK: Here is the match preview

Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings to square off in Abu Dhabi

Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings will square off in the 47th match of the IPL 2021. The Sheikh Zayed Stadium will host the evening encounter of Saturday's double-header. CSK became the first team to qualify for the playoffs in this season after beating Sunrisers Hyderabad. Besides, this will be a do-or-die encounter for RR, who are seventh on the standings.

H2H

Head-to-head: CSK 15-9 RR

Chennai have had the edge over the Royals in the IPL. In 24 head-to-head meetings, the Yellow Army have managed to win 15 matches with a win percentage of 62.5. On the other hand, RR have claimed nine victories against CSK with a win percentage of 37.5. Notably, CSK have won four of the last seven matches against RR.

Details

Pitch report and TV listing

The match will take place at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi (7:30 PM IST). So far, the wicket here has assisted everyone. Four of the last five matches on this venue have been won by the teams batting second. One can watch the match live on the Star Sports Network and stream the same on the Hotstar app (paid subscription).

CSK

CSK could try out new players

CSK skipper MS Dhoni doesn't believe in making too many changes in the playing XI. However, the Yellow Army can try out some new faces as they are into the playoffs. Karnataka all-rounder Krishnappa Gowtham could get a game. Probable XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Moeen/Gowtham, Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina, Dhoni (captain, wicket-keeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Josh Hazlewood

RR

RR's middle-order batters need to step up

Evin Lewis, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Sanju Samson have been among runs for RR. However, the middle-order batters have disappointed so far. Among overseas players, Liam Livingstone and Chris Morris have looked bleak. All-rounder Shivam Dube could be included for the impending game. Probable XI: Lewis, Jaiswal, Samson (captain, wicket-keeper), Livingstone/Phillips, Lomror/Dube, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Morris, Kartik Tyagi, Chetan Sakariya, Mustafizur Rahman

Performers

Here are the top performers

Raina is the second-highest run-scorer against RR. He has racked up 627 runs from 22 games at a strike rate of 135.42. In the bowling segment, Jadeja has taken 18 wickets with a best haul of 4/11 against them. Against CSK, David Miller owns 255 runs at a strike rate of 137.83, while Morris has scalped 11 wickets with a best haul of 3/19.