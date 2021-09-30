IPL 2021, CSK beat bottom-placed SRH: List of records broken

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Last updated on Sep 30, 2021, 11:02 pm

CSK openers Ruturaj Gaikwad and Faf du Plessis added another 50-plus stand

Chennai Super Kings have qualified for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 playoffs after thrashing Sunrisers Hyderabad in match number 44 on Thursday. Sent into bat, the Sunrisers managed just 134/7 in 20 overs. Josh Hazlewood (3/24) was terrific for CSK. In response, the Super Kings openers led the charge before SRH claimed a few wickets. Ambati Rayudu and MS Dhoni finished the game.

SRH vs CSK

CSK qualify for the playoffs after claiming a six-wicket victory

CSK continued with their usual flair, never giving SRH any space. SRH kept losing wickets at regular intervals and didn't get the desired momentum. Wriddhiman Saha (44) was the only one who managed a decent score. Hazlewood and Dwayne Bravo shared five wickets between them. In response, CSK openers added 75 runs before CSK lost a few wickets. However, they got the job done.

Bravo

Bravo races to 164 IPL wickets

CSK all-rounder Bravo claimed two wickets for just 17 runs from his four overs. The West Indian star has raced to 11 wickets this season at 13.72. Overall, he has accumulated 164 IPL wickets at an average of 24.07. Bravo became the first bowler to take 20-plus wickets against SRH (21) at 20.71.

CSK openers

Ruturaj and Faf continue to impress for CSK

CSK openers Ruturaj Gaikwad and Faf du Plessis both surpassed the 400-run mark this season. Ruturaj smashed a 38-ball 45, hitting four fours and two sixes. He has 407 runs this season at 40.70. Overall, Gaikwad has also got past 600 IPL runs (611). Meanwhile, Faf (41) has raced to 435 runs this season. He now has 2,737 runs at 34.64.

Bowlers

CSK bowlers register these feats

Hazlewood registered his best bowling figures in the IPL. The Aussie pacer claimed his maiden three-wicket haul. Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja claimed figures worth 1/14. The left-arm spinner has raced to 122 wickets in the IPL. Shardul Thakur (1/37) now has 57 wickets in the tournament, besides 11 this season. He equaled the tally of Shane Warne (57 scalps).

Twitter Post

Special feat for MS Dhoni

MSD

MSD gets past 100 catches as wicket-keeper for CSK

CSK skipper MS Dhoni claimed three catches tonight against SRH. He has gone past 100 catches as a keeper for CSK (101) in the IPL. He now has 133 dismissals for CSK. Overall, MSD has raced to 158 dismissals as a keeper in the IPL. He has 119 catches in total, besides winning his 119th match as a captain in the competition.

Duo

Rashid Khan gets to 14 wickets; Holder shines

SRH spinner Rashid Khan bowled well once again, conceding just 27 runs from his four overs and taking one wicket. He now has 14 wickets this season. Overall, Rashid has raced to 89 wickets and has an economy rate of just 6.24. Meanwhile, Jason Holder (3/27) was excellent. The right-arm pacer now has 23 wickets for SRH in the IPL, including nine this season.