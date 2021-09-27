Virat Kohli completes 10,000 runs in T20 cricket: Key stats

Last updated on Sep 27, 2021, 05:25 pm

Virat Kohli completes 10,000 T20 runs

Virat Kohli, on Sunday, laid the foundation for Royal Challengers Bangalore's victory against Mumbai Indians with a 51-run knock. He reached his 42nd half-century in the Indian Premier League. In the process, Kohli became the first Indian to complete 10,000 runs in T20 cricket. Notably, he is the leading run-scorer in T20 Internationals. Here are the key stats.

Milestone

Fifth player to reach this milestone

Kohli became the first Indian to complete 10,000 runs in the shortest format. He is overall the fifth player to do so after Chris Gayle (14,275), Kieron Pollard (11,202), Shoaib Malik (10,832), and David Warner (10,019). Kohli is the second-fastest to this milestone (299 innings) after Gayle. The latter was the first-ever player to complete 10,000 T20 runs, in 285 innings.

Information

Kohli has scored 10,038 T20 runs so far

Kohli now has 10,038 runs from 314 T20s at a remarkable average of 41.65. He has a strike rate of 133.85 in the format. The tally includes 5 hundreds and 74 fifties. Notably, Rohit Sharma has the second-most runs among Indians in T20 cricket (9,391).

IPL

Only player with over 6,000 runs in the IPL

Kohli is the leading run-scorer in the IPL. He has racked up 6,185 runs from 202 matches at an average of 37.94. He also has the second-most hundreds in the league (5). Kohli remains the only player with over 6,000 runs in the cash-rich league. The likes of Shikhar Dhawan (5,627), Rohit (5,556), Suresh Raina (5,523), and Warner (5,449) follow him.

T20I

Leading run-scorer in T20 Internationals

Kohli has amassed the most runs in T20 Internationals as well. He owns 3,159 runs in 90 T20Is at a phenomenal average of 52.65. He is the only player in the top 20 with an average of over 50 in the format. Although Kohli has 28 fifties, he is devoid of a T20I ton. He has returned unbeaten as many as 24 times.

Do you know?

Kohli averages 108.30 in successful run-chases (T20Is)

Kohli has a staggering average of 108.30 in successful T20I run-chases. India have won 31 T20Is while chasing in his presence. Kohli remains the only player to have scored 1,000 or more runs in successful run-chases in the format. He has returned unbeaten 16 times.