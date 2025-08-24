Temasek-backed Molbio Diagnostics files IPO papers with SEBI

Molbio Diagnostics, a Goa-based point-of-care molecular diagnostics platform operator, has filed preliminary papers with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) for an initial public offering (IPO) . The company, backed by Temasek Holdings and Motilal Oswal Private Equity, plans to raise ₹200 crore through a fresh issue and the rest through an offer-for-sale route.

Share sale OFS details and major shareholders The IPO will see existing shareholders, including promoters and investors, offload up to 1.25 crore equity shares through an offer-for-sale (OFS). Promoters Exxora Trading LLP and Chandrasekhar Bhaskaran Nair, who hold a 46.65% stake in the company, will sell 29.12 lakh shares via OFS. Investors such as V Sciences Investments and India Business Excellence Fund III will sell their stakes through this route.

Company growth Company valuation and recent share transaction Founded in 2000, Molbio Diagnostics has witnessed significant growth over the years. The company's last share transaction was on July 14, 2025, when Shruthi G Kini transferred 9,175 shares to Navin Mahavirprasad Dalmia at ₹5,450 per share. After a bonus issue in July 2025, the adjusted issue price was set at ₹1,090 per share. At this price point, Molbio Diagnostics is valued at ₹12,490.8 crore.

Product innovation Truenat platform's significance and market position Molbio Diagnostics has developed the Truenat platform, a novel point-of-care polymerase chain reaction (PCR) system that provides molecular testing for 30 diseases. The company operates in an oligopolistic market with high entry barriers. Its Truenat platform for TB diagnosis is the only one from an Indian company and one of only two rapid molecular tests globally.