Molbio Diagnostics plans ₹200 crore IPO in early 2025 Business Aug 24, 2025

Molbio Diagnostics from Goa is planning to raise up to ₹200 crore through an IPO, with existing shareholders also selling 1.25 crore shares.

The fresh funds will mainly go toward building new R&D and office facilities, upgrading manufacturing in Goa and Visakhapatnam, and covering general corporate expenses.