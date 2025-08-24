Molbio Diagnostics plans ₹200 crore IPO in early 2025
Molbio Diagnostics from Goa is planning to raise up to ₹200 crore through an IPO, with existing shareholders also selling 1.25 crore shares.
The fresh funds will mainly go toward building new R&D and office facilities, upgrading manufacturing in Goa and Visakhapatnam, and covering general corporate expenses.
What does Molbio do?
Started in 2000, Molbio makes portable molecular diagnostic devices—like its Truenat platform—that test for over 30 diseases (think TB, COVID-19, HIV) and deliver results in about an hour.
These battery-powered kits are especially helpful where lab access is limited, with production spread across five units in Goa, Visakhapatnam, and Bengaluru.
Financials and IPO details
By March 2025, Molbio could produce up to 39 million test kits a year from its installed base of 3,600 devices.
The company reported ₹1,020 crore revenue and profit after tax stood at ₹138.5 crore, while revenue was up nearly 22% year-on-year.
Big names like Kotak Mahindra Capital and Jefferies India are managing the IPO process.