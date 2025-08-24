Explainer: Why India's becoming a medical tourism hotspot

World-class care at a fraction of the cost

If you or someone you know has ever worried about crazy hospital bills or long waits abroad, India's become a hotspot for affordable, high-quality care—often at half (or less) the price compared to Western countries.

Patients are coming not just from South Asia and Africa but also Europe and the UK now, drawn by world-class hospitals and quick access to surgeries or treatments.

Major chains like Apollo and Max are even doubling down on international patients as demand grows for everything from cosmetic procedures to fertility treatments.

It's a big moment for Indian healthcare.