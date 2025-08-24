Explainer: Why India's becoming a medical tourism hotspot
India's medical tourism scene is exploding right now.
The number of foreign patients shot up from about 1.8 lakh in 2020 to around 6.5 lakh by 2024, and just in early 2025, over 1.3 lakh people came here for treatment—that's more than 4% of all international visitors.
Big credit goes to government pushes like the 'Heal in India' campaign and easy e-medical visas for travelers from 171 countries.
World-class care at a fraction of the cost
If you or someone you know has ever worried about crazy hospital bills or long waits abroad, India's become a hotspot for affordable, high-quality care—often at half (or less) the price compared to Western countries.
Patients are coming not just from South Asia and Africa but also Europe and the UK now, drawn by world-class hospitals and quick access to surgeries or treatments.
Major chains like Apollo and Max are even doubling down on international patients as demand grows for everything from cosmetic procedures to fertility treatments.
It's a big moment for Indian healthcare.