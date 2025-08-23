Next Article
India, Australia wrap up 11th round of CECA talks
India and Australia just wrapped up their 11th round of talks for a Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement (CECA), aiming to boost trade in goods, services, and digital trade.
Both sides also discussed how the deal can better address issues like environment, labor rights, and gender equality.
CECA builds on earlier ECTA pact
CECA builds on the earlier ECTA pact signed back in December 2022 but goes much further.
It brings fresh focus to areas like competition policy, MSMEs (think small businesses), innovation, and even critical minerals.
With both countries eager to seal the deal soon, they'll keep up the momentum through virtual meetings to iron out final details.