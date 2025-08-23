CBI raids Anil Ambani's home in ₹3,000cr bank fraud case
The CBI has filed a major bank fraud case against Reliance Communications (RCOM) and its Director Anil Ambani, after SBI accused them of diverting ₹2,929 crore through complicated company transactions.
On August 23, 2025, the CBI raided Ambani's Mumbai home and RCOM offices, collecting key documents as part of their investigation.
Ambani to fight charges
The FIR lists charges like criminal conspiracy and cheating over loan irregularities—₹2,227 crore in loans and ₹786 crore in guarantees are under question.
RCOM has actually been going through insolvency resolution since March 2020 with SBI leading the process.
Ambani says he did nothing wrong and was just a non-executive director at the time.
He plans to fight all charges in court while the case plays out across several legal forums.