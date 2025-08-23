Karnataka businessman arrested for ₹9.25cr GST fraud

Kulkarni ran 4 firms, issued fake invoices

Kulkarni's operation involved running four firms and issuing fake invoices with no real goods or services exchanged.

The scam was busted after a joint effort by tax officials from Karnataka and Telangana; Kulkarni is now in judicial custody.

Officials warn that misusing ITC can mean up to five years in jail—Joint Commissioner Yasmin Begum Walikar called it a major breakthrough for the Kalyana Karnataka region, underscoring the department's commitment to protecting revenue and the interests of honest taxpayers.

Investigations are ongoing to recover dues from everyone who benefited.