Karnataka businessman arrested for ₹9.25cr GST fraud
Rahul Kishan Rao Kulkarni, a businessman from Bidar, Karnataka, has been arrested for allegedly dodging ₹9.25 crore in GST over the past four years.
Authorities say he set up fake companies and used family members' Aadhaar and PAN details to create bogus GST registrations and invoices, letting 132 people claim fraudulent input tax credit (ITC).
Kulkarni ran 4 firms, issued fake invoices
Kulkarni's operation involved running four firms and issuing fake invoices with no real goods or services exchanged.
The scam was busted after a joint effort by tax officials from Karnataka and Telangana; Kulkarni is now in judicial custody.
Officials warn that misusing ITC can mean up to five years in jail—Joint Commissioner Yasmin Begum Walikar called it a major breakthrough for the Kalyana Karnataka region, underscoring the department's commitment to protecting revenue and the interests of honest taxpayers.
Investigations are ongoing to recover dues from everyone who benefited.