Modi calls for 5 Indian spacetech unicorns in 5 years

India's space economy could hit $44 billion by 2033

This push is part of India's big plan to grab a larger slice of India's space economy, which could hit $44 billion by 2033—up from $8.4 billion in 2022.

With over 300 startups already working in the space sector and ISRO aiming for missions like Chandrayaan-4 and even a national space station by 2035, there's real opportunity here for young innovators, techies, and entrepreneurs who want to shape the future of space from India.