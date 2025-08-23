Next Article
Modi calls for 5 Indian spacetech unicorns in 5 years
On National Space Day, PM Modi called on Indian spacetech startups to build five unicorn companies in the next five years and boost annual rocket launches from just a handful to 50.
He promised more government support for homegrown innovation and floated the idea of an "Astronaut Pool" to help nurture new talent.
India's space economy could hit $44 billion by 2033
This push is part of India's big plan to grab a larger slice of India's space economy, which could hit $44 billion by 2033—up from $8.4 billion in 2022.
With over 300 startups already working in the space sector and ISRO aiming for missions like Chandrayaan-4 and even a national space station by 2035, there's real opportunity here for young innovators, techies, and entrepreneurs who want to shape the future of space from India.