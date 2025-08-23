Uber CEO calls Rapido main competitor in India, edges out Ola

Rapido's rides are catching on

Rapido's affordable two- and three-wheeler rides are catching on, especially outside big metros.

Meanwhile, Ola seems to be shifting focus: its ride-hailing business is shrinking while it doubles down on electric vehicles after its 2024 IPO.

For FY2024, Ola cut net losses to ₹328.5 crore (from ₹772.2 crore last year), but revenue also dropped to ₹1,906 crore from ₹2,135 crore.