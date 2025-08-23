Next Article
India, Australia inch closer to full-fledged free trade agreement
India and Australia just finished their 11th round of talks in New Delhi to turn their 2022 interim trade deal into a full-on economic partnership.
Both sides are working on expanding trade in goods, services, and digital areas, hoping to make business between the two countries smoother and bigger.
Talks cover labor rights, environmental standards, gender issues
The latest talks covered everything from easier movement for people to rules about where products come from, plus legal frameworks.
They also discussed important topics like environmental standards, labor rights, and gender issues.
Both countries say they're committed to wrapping up this comprehensive agreement soon—which could potentially mean more opportunities for travel, work, and investment between India and Australia.