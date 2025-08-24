10 IPOs to open next week on Dalal Street

Next week, the Indian primary market will witness a flurry of initial public offerings (IPOs) , despite being a holiday-shortened week. A total of 10 public issues worth ₹1,240 crore are set to hit Dalal Street. Among these, two mainboard IPOs—Vikran Engineering and Anlon Healthcare—will open for subscription on August 26 and close on August 29.

IPO specifics Vikran Engineering, Anlon Healthcare to launch mainboard IPOs Vikran Engineering, a provider of power transmission and water infrastructure services, hopes to raise ₹772 crore through its IPO. The price band for the offer has been set at ₹92-97 per share. On the other hand, Anlon Healthcare, a manufacturer of pharmaceutical intermediates and active pharmaceutical ingredients, plans to raise ₹121 crore via public issue with a price band of ₹86-91 per share.

SME listings NIS Management, Globtier Infotech to kick off SME IPOs The major action next week will be in the SME segment with eight IPOs. NIS Management and Globtier Infotech will be the first to open on August 25 and close on August 28. NIS Management, a provider of security and facility management services, is raising ₹60 crore at the upper end of its price band of ₹105-111 per share.

Upcoming IPOs Other upcoming SME listings Globtier Infotech, an IT solutions company, is raising ₹31 crore at a fixed price of ₹72 per share. Other upcoming SME listings include Sattva Engineering Construction and Current Infraprojects on August 26 with price bands of ₹70-75 per share and ₹76-80 per share, respectively. Oval Projects Engineering plans to raise ₹46.74 crore via its initial share sale from August 28 to September 1 at a price band of ₹80-85 per share.