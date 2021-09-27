WBBL: Sydney Sixers rope in Shafali Verma and Radha Yadav

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Last updated on Sep 27, 2021, 05:24 pm

Shafali Verma will be featuring in the WBBL 07 season

Indian women's cricket team duo of Shafali Verma and Radha Yadav has been roped in by the Sydney Sixers for the upcoming season of the Women's Big Bash League. These two players join the WBBL a day after Smriti Mandhana and Deepti Sharma were signed as replacement players by Sydney Thunder. Here are further details on the same.

Shafali

Shafali played for the Birminghim Phoenix in The Hundred recently

The young Shafali, who is set to make her maiden appearance in the WBBL, is ranked number one in the ICC Women's T20I Rankings for Batswomen. The dashing opener has also played for Birminghim Phoenix in The Hundred recently. The 17-year-old Shafali has played 25 T20Is for India, scoring 665 runs at 27.70. She has also played six ODIs and a Test match.

Reaction

This is a very good opportunity for me, says Shafali

According to Cricbuzz, Shafali said that the WBBL is a very good opportunity and her goal is to have fun, besides backing herself. "This is a very good opportunity for me and my goal is to just enjoy myself, to make some new friends and have fun," Verma said. "I want to play WBBL and back myself and just believe in myself."

Radha

Radha Yadav is an interesting prospect as well

Like Shafali, the 21-year-old Radha Yadav will be aiming to make her presence felt in her maiden WBBL campaign. Radha has featured in 40 T20Is for India, taking 52 wickets at just 18.03. She has an economy rate of 6.49. An ecstatic Radha said lots of young Indian girls want to play in the WBBL as it has high standards.

Praise

Sydney Sixers coach praises the duo

Sixers head coach Ben Sawyer, who worked with Shafali in The Hundred, said the youngster wants to learn and grow. Meanwhile, he also spoke about Radha and said she brings plenty to the table. "Radha brings a skillset that we have never had at the Sixers and that's very exciting," Ben said. He felt a left-arm orthodox bowler is crucial in the WBBL.

Information

WBBL 07 to start from October 14 onwards

The WBBL's seventh edition will start from October 14 onwards with the Sydney Sixers taking on Melbourne Stars. Notably, the Sixers have won two WBBL honors. The 2020-21 edition of the WBBL was won by Sydney Thunder, who clinched their second title.