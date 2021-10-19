Serbian ace Novak Djokovic could skip Australian Open: Here's why

Novak Djokovic could miss the 2022 Australian Open

World number one Novak Djokovic is expected to skip the impending Australian Open. The Serbian ace, on Monday, revealed that he is unsure of going to Melbourne to play the first Grand Slam of 2022. Djokovic didn't reveal whether he has been vaccinated against COVID-19. Notably, Melbourne has introduced a vaccine mandate for professional athletes. Here are further details.

Development

Unvaccinated athletes unlikely to get visas

It is mandatory for professional athletes to get vaccinated against COVID-19 in order to enter the state of Victoria. On Tuesday, Reuters reported that unvaccinated athletes are unlikely to get visas for the same. Victoria state Premier Daniel Andrews, in a recent media briefing, revealed that even if the athletes get visas, they will have to undergo a hard quarantine upon entering Australia.

Statement

Will not reveal my vaccination status: Djokovic

When asked about his vaccination status, Djokovic said, "Things beings as they are, I still don't know if I will go to Melbourne." "I will not reveal my status whether I have been vaccinated or not, it is a private matter and an inappropriate inquiry. People go too far these days in taking the liberty to ask questions and judge a person," he added.

Djokovic

Djokovic finished as the runner-up of US Open

Djokovic recently finished as the runner-up of US Open after losing the final to Daniil Medvedev. The former was chasing the historic Calendar-Year Slam (winning all four Slams in a year). Djokovic clinched three back-to-back majors by winning the Australian Open, French Open, and Wimbledon. He is currently tied with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal in terms of Grand Slam titles (20).

Australian Open

Djokovic has a record nine Australian Open titles

Djokovic has won the Australian Open the most number of times (9). He has three more titles than Roy Emerson and Roger Federer (6 each). The Serbian is 82-8 at this Slam. He owns a win percentage of 91. He has a perfect record in the finals of Australian Open (9-0). Djokovic is the defending champion, having defeated Medvedev in the final this year.

Information

Djokovic will compete in Paris Masters and ATP Finals

Djokovic stated that he plans to compete in the Paris Masters, the ATP Finals in Turin, and the Davis Cup in the season. The world number one had clinched the first of eight spots at this year's season finale, to be held in November.