Decoding the stats of Andrey Rublev in 2021

Written by Parth Dhall Twitter Last updated on Sep 02, 2021, 09:17 pm

Andrey Rublev's numbers in 2021

Russia's Andrey Rublev recently overcame Pedro Martinez to reach the third round at the US Open. The 23-year-old claimed a 7-6(2), 6-7(5), 6-1, 6-1 victory in the second round. Rublev, who finished as the runner-up at the Western and Southern Open in Cincinnati, will play Frances Tiafoe in the next round. Here are the stats of Rublev in 2021.

Form

Rublev is 43-14 in the season

Rublev has a win-loss record of 43-14 in the ongoing season. He arrived in New York after reaching his second ATP Masters 1000 final at the Western and Southern Open. Rublev lost the final to Alexander Zverev. Prior to that, he had reached the final at Monte-Carlo. The Russian has now won six of his last seven matches.

Masters

First Masters 1000 final

Rublev reached his first singles Masters 1000 final in Monte-Carlo. He defeated Spanish maestro Rafael Nadal, who is ruthless on clay, en route to the final. Rublev lost to Stefanos Tsitsipas in the championship match. However, the former reached a career-high of number seven after the tournament. He even overtook Swiss ace Roger Federer in the ATP Rankings for the first time.

Wimbledon

Rublev reached the fourth round of 2021 Wimbledon

Rublev reached the fourth round at Wimbledon for the first time in his career. He defeated 26th seed Fabio Fognini to qualify for this stage. This was the first time when three Russian players reached the fourth round in the grass-court tournament since 2006, when Elena Dementieva, Anastasia Myskina and Maria Sharapova did so. Rublev lost to Marton Fucsovics in the fourth round.

Do you know?

Rublev attained this feat in Dubai

At the 2021 Dubai Tennis Championships, Rublev extended his winning streak in the ATP 500 to 21 matches. With this 21st consecutive win, Rublev leveled with Andy Murray for the second-longest winning streak at the ATP 500 stage since 2009.

Opportunity

Rublev hasn't gone past the quarter-final at US Open

Rublev is eyeing his maiden Grand Slam title. He will lock horns with Tiafoe in the third round at the US Open. The Russian reached the quarter-final last year where he was defeated by Daniil Medvedev. Rublev entered the tournament this time with a title on his back. He won the ATP Cup in Melbourne back in February.