World number four Daniil Medvedev, on Wednesday, advanced to the Australian Open semi-finals after defeating his Russian compatriot Andrey Rublev. Medvedev battled past Rublev 7-5, 6-3, 6-2 on the Rod Laver Arena to reach the last four for the first time. The fourth seed has now won 19 consecutive matches since the start of last year's Rolex Paris Masters. Here is more.

Match How did the match pan out?

Rublev, who led the ATP Tour with five titles last season, entered the match in pursuit of his first Grand Slam semi-final. He looked impressive at the start, however, Medvedev's movement and defence caused him problems. The latter bounced back to win the first set 7-5. Although Rublev won some battles in the middle phase, he lost the next two sets eventually.

Battle ATP head-to-head: Medvedev leads Rublev 4-0

Prior to this match, the two Russian players, Medvedev and Rublev, were undefeated in the season. Each of them had held an 8-0 record. However, Medvedev got the better of the latter, eventually winning the quarter-final that lasted two hours and five minutes. Interestingly, Medvedev now leads Rublev 4-0 in their ATP head-to-head series (10-0 in sets).

Feats A look at the feats attained by Medvedev

The reigning ATP Finals champion, Medvedev, has now won 11 consecutive matches against Top 10 opponents. After reaching the semi-finals, he is guaranteed to at least attain a career-high number three in the ATP Rankings following this event. Medvedev has reached his third Grand Slam semi-final, joint-fourth-most among Russian men after Marat Safin (7), Yevgeny Kafelnikov (6), Nikolay Davydenko (4).

History Russians rule the Australian Open this season