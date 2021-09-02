Virat Kohli completes 23,000 international runs: Key stats

Written by Parth Dhall Twitter Last updated on Sep 02, 2021, 06:09 pm

Virat Kohli completes 23,000 runs in international cricket

Despite his lean patch, Indian captain Virat Kohli has added another feather to his cap. The 32-year-old completed 23,000 runs in international cricket on Day 1 of the ongoing Oval Test. Kohli is also the fastest to the landmark, having surpassed Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar for the record. The Indian captain required one run to attain this feat before the Test. Here's more.

Information

Fewest innings to complete 23,000 runs

Kohli completed his 23,000th international run in his 490th innings, the fewest to this landmark. Tendulkar was the previous record-holder, having achieved the same in 522 innings. Ricky Ponting and Jacques Kallis completed 23,000 international runs in 544 and 551 innings respectively.

Feats

Third Indian to attain this feat

Kohli is the seventh batsman and only the third Indian to complete 23,000 runs across formats. He is presently the seventh-highest run-scorer in international cricket after Tendulkar (34,357), Kumar Sangakkara (28,016), Ponting (27,483), Mahela Jayawardene (25,957), Kallis (25,534), and Rahul Dravid (24,208). Interestingly, Kohli is the only batsman in the top-10 with an average of over 50.

Twitter Post

Fastest to 20,000, 21,000, and 22,000 international runs

Fastest to



20,000 intl runs : 417 innings (Kohli)

21,000 intl runs : 435 innings (Kohli)

22,000 intl runs : 462 innings (Kohli)

23,000 intl runs : 490 innings (Kohli)#ENGvsIND — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) September 2, 2021

Records

A look at Kohli's notable records

Interestingly, Kohli is the only player in world cricket with a batting average of over 50 in each of the three formats (Test: Over 50*, ODIs: 59.07, T20Is: 52.65). The right-handed batsman has the second-most tons in ODI cricket (43) after Tendulkar (49). Kohli also has the joint-most hundreds in international cricket as a captain (41), along with Ponting.

Century

Kohli eyes his 71st international century

Kohli hasn't been among runs of late. He is devoid of an international century since November 2019 when he scored 136 against Bangladesh. Kohli has played over 50 international innings ever since. He averages 41.00 across formats since his last ton. With one more century, he (70*) will equal Ponting as the batsman with second-most international hundreds (71).