Daniil Medvedev stuns Djokovic, wins 2021 US Open: Records broken

Written by Parth Dhall Twitter Last updated on Sep 13, 2021, 08:57 am

Daniil Medvedev beats Novak Djokovic to win the 2021 US Open

Russia's Daniil Medvedev was crowned champion of the 2021 US Open after defeating world number one Novak Djokovic in the men's singles final. He clinched his maiden Grand Slam title with a straight-set victory against the Serbian (6-4, 6-4, 6-4). Medvedev denied Djokovic a historic calendar-year Grand Slam. The latter was chasing his 21st major title. Here are the key stats.

Match

How did the match pan out?

Medvedev came out all guns blazing, winning the first two games. Although Djokovic made a comeback, Medvedev won after 36 minutes. The Serbian raised his game in the next set but Medvedev raced to a 5-3 lead. Djokovic was expected to bounce back strongly, however, he was down 0-4 in the third set. He eventually lost the championship point with a backhand forced error.

Medvedev

Third Russian to win a Grand Slam

Medvedev has become the third Russian after Yevgeny Kafelnikov and Marat Safin to win a Grand Slam. He had reached his first major final in 2019 at the US Open. He finished as the runner-up after facing a five-set defeat against Rafael Nadal. The Russian also played the final of the Australian Open earlier this year where Djokovic successfully defended his title.

Information

Ninth different US Open champion in last 14 years

Medvedev has become the ninth different US Open men's singles champion in 14 years. The list includes Dominic Thiem, Marin Cilic, Andy Murray, and Juan Martin del Potro, among others. Meanwhile, four different men won the Australian Open, Roland-Garros, and Wimbledon in this 14-year period.

Sets

Medvedev lost just one set en route to the title

Medvedev dropped only one set en route to his US Open title. He earned straight-set victories against Richard Gasquet, Dominik Koepfer, Pablo Andujar, Dan Evans, Felix Auger-Aliassime, and Djokovic. The Russian beat Botic van de Zandschulp 6-3, 6-0, 4-6, 7-5. Medvedev has become the second man since Ivan Lendl (1987) to lose just one set en route to the title in New York.

Do you know?

Medvedev's remarkable record against Djokovic

A total of 82 players have faced Djokovic as the world's number one more than once. As per ATP, Medvedev is the only player with a winning record (4-2) against the Serbian in this phase. Medvedev also beat Djokovic at the 2020 ATP Finals.

Bid

Djokovic could have made history

Djokovic ends his bid to clinch a 21st Grand Slam title. He stays level with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal (20 each) for now. Djokovic was aiming to become the first man since Rod Laver (1969) to win a Calendar-Year Grand Slam. The feat is achieved only by two men overall: Don Budge (in 1938) and Laver (in 1962 and 1969).

Djokovic

Djokovic ends 2021 with three Grand Slam titles

Djokovic suffered his first defeat at Grand Slams in 2021. He held a terrific record of 27-0 at majors before the final. At the start of the year, he won a record-extending ninth Australian Open crown. By winning Roland-Garros, he became the first player in the Open Era to win each Slam twice. Djokovic claimed his 20th Grand Slam title after winning Wimbledon.

Records

Other records that were broken in the match

Only six players have won the first three Grand Slam titles in the same season (Open era). Djokovic becomes the third player after Martina Navratilova (1984) and Serena Williams (2015) to miss out on the Grand Slam. In 28 major matches this year, Djokovic has lost the first set 11 times. He lost the opening set in five consecutive matches at the US Open.