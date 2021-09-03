US Open: Novak Djokovic beats Griekspoor, advances to third round

Written by Parth Dhall Twitter Last updated on Sep 03, 2021, 01:26 pm

US Open: Novak Djokovic beats Tallon Griekspoor

World number one Novak Djokovic proceeded to the third round at the US Open with a straight-set victory over Tallon Griekspoor. Djokovic won 6-2, 6-3, 6-2 after an hour and 39 minutes. The Serbian, who clinched the previous three Grand Slams in the year, will lock horns with Japan's Kei Nishikori in the next round. Here are further details.

Match

How did the match pan out?

Djokovic comfortably sealed the first set in just 30 minutes. He won six back-to-back games and took a 3-0 lead in the second set. Although Griekspoor staged a brief comeback, the former eventually won 6-3. Djokovic wrapped up the third set after 34 minutes. He won the match point with an ace. The Serbian broke Griekspoor's serve twice in the third set.

Information

A look at the stats in the match

Djokovic registered a total of 13 aces in the match. He won a total of 90 points and 33 winners. Djokovic claimed 51% of the receiving points (39/76). He won 60% of the net points. However, he registered more double faults (5) than Griekspoor (2).

Elation

Djokovic was pleased with his win, praises Griekspoor

"Great performance. Definitely better than the first-round match. I'm very pleased with the way I came out on the court. I served very well, I found the rhythm on the serve. It was important I came up with the goods," Djokovic said. "I saw Griekspoor for the first time playing in his first-round match a couple days ago, saw he was serving really well."

Djokovic

Djokovic eyes a fourth Grand Slam this year

Djokovic is enjoying his incredible run. He won his 40th match in the ongoing season (40-5). The Serbian has a perfect record at Grand Slams this year so far. He was crowned champion at the Australian Open, French Open, and Wimbledon. Djokovic is vying to become the first man since Rod Laver (1969) to win a Calendar-Year Grand Slam.

Others

Other notable results (men's singles)

Among others, Germany's Alexander Zverev marched into the third round after beating Albert Ramos-Vinolas 6-1, 6-0, 6-3. Gael Monfils also proceeded to the third round with a 7-5, 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 victory over Steve Johnson. Japan's Kei Nishikori beat Mackenzie McDonald 7-6(3), 6-3, 6-7(5), 2-6, 6-3 in five sets. The former will face Djokovic in a blockbuster third round.