After winning Wimbledon, Novak Djokovic qualifies for 2021 ATP Finals

Written by Parth Dhall Twitter Last updated on Jul 12, 2021, 09:19 pm

World number one Novak Djokovic qualifies for 2021 ATP Finals

World number one Novak Djokovic has become the first player to qualify for the upcoming Nitto ATP Finals. He clinched the first of eight spots at the year-end finale, set to be held in November, a day after winning his sixth Wimbledon title. The historic victory helped him emulate Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal with 20 Grand Slam singles titles. Here's more.

Information

ATP Finals: Djokovic secures his 14th qualification

Djokovic secured his 14th qualification for the ATP Finals by winning his third straight Grand Slam. Djokovic will be bidding to win the season finale for a sixth time. He could equal the record of Federer (7) at the elite event.

Elation

Happy to have qualified so early: Djokovic

"I am happy to have qualified for Turin so early. Italian fans are very much into tennis so I am sure it will be a great event," said Djokovic. ATP Chairman, Andrea Gaudenzi, said, "Novak's results this season have been nothing short of extraordinary. The Nitto ATP Finals is reserved for the best and qualifying for a 14th time reflects the excellence he brings."

Record

A look at Djokovic's record at ATP Finals

Djokovic has competed at the ATP Finals between 2007-2016 and 2018-2020. He lifted his first trophy in 2008, when the event was held in Shanghai. The world number one then triumphed for four consecutive years between 2012 and 2015 in London. Djokovic did not qualify in 2017 after suffering a right elbow injury. He has a record of 38-16 in the prestigious tournament.

Form

Djokovic is 34-3 in the season

Djokovic is 34-3 in 2021 across tournaments. He has won 18 consecutive matches this season. This streak started in June when he won the Belgrade trophy. After winning the Roland Garros, he became the first man in the Open Era to claim all major titles twice. Djokovic is set to finish as year-end number one in the ATP Rankings for a record-breaking seventh time.

Majors

Djokovic has a perfect record at Grand Slams this year

Djokovic has a perfect record at majors this year after winning Australian Open, French Open, and Wimbledon. He is the fifth man in tennis history to win the first three majors of the year after Jack Crawford, Don Budge, Lew Hoad, and Rod Laver. The Serbian is vying to become the first man since Rod Laver (1969) to win a Calendar-Year Grand Slam.

Conteders

A look at the other contenders

World number four Stefanos Tsitsipas is in line to qualify (second position) for the ATP Finals. The runner-up of 2021 Wimbledon, Matteo Berrettini, is also a contender. Meanwhile, the likes of Andrey Rublev, Alexander Zverev, Daniil Medvedev, Rafael Nadal, and Jannik Sinner feature in the Top 12 with four months to go for the regular ATP Tour season.