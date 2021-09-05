2021 US Open: Barty stunned by Rogers; Swiatek advances

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Last updated on Sep 05, 2021, 01:31 pm

Shelby Rogers pulled off a big performance, beating Ashleigh Barty

World number one women's singles tennis ace Ashleigh Barty was knocked out by Shelby Rogers in the third round of the 2021 US Open. World number 43 Rogers won 6-2, 1-6, 7-6 (7-5). Meanwhile, Iga Swiatek overcame Anett Kontaveit of Estonia, 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 to advance to the round of 16 at the US Open for the first time in her career. Here's more.

Rogers

Sensational Rogers gets the job done

Rogers was a quarter-finalist last year at the US Open. The 28-year-old earned her maiden win in six matches against Barty. Notably, she came back from a double-break down in the final set to win. The victory is Rogers' first over a Top 10 player since defeating Serena Williams last year in Lexington. It's her first-ever win over a reigning World No.1.

Words

Rogers opens up after her win against Barty

"I think tonight going on the court I told myself I didn't want to lose the same way I lost the last five times against her," Rogers said. Rogers added she tried things a little bit differently and being patient with Barty's slice worked. She said it was going to take everything she had to beat Barty and she gave everything she had.

Battle

Rogers will face Raducanu next

Rogers will face 18-year-old qualifier Emma Raducanu, who is into her second straight round of 16 at a major. She reached the fourth round at Wimbledon this year. Raducanu has not lost a set in qualifying or main draw this week, besides losing just one game to Sara Sorribes Tormo in the third round. This will be the first meeting between the pair.

Swiatek

Swiatek scripts these feats after reaching the round of 16

Swiatek and Kontaveit have a 2-2 record in their H2H meeting. Kontaveit had won their first two meetings, including the fourth round of the 2020 Australian Open. But Swiatek beat Kontaveit at Roland Garros this year and claimed a second successive win now. Swiatek is the first Polish woman to reach the round of 16 at the US Open since Agnieszka Radwanska (2016),

Results

Świątek to face Bencic; wins for Sakkari and Pliskova

Swiatek will meet No.11 seed and Olympic champion Belinda Bencic, who overcame Jessica Puig in straight sets. No.17 seed Maria Sakkari advanced to the fourth round for the second year in a row by dispatching No.10 seed Petra Kvitova 6-4, 6-3. No.4 seed Karolina Pliskova stormed into the round of 16, cruising past Ajla Tomljanovic of Australia, 6-3, 6-2.

Do you know?

A unique record for Swiatek

As per WTA, Swiatek has now made the second week of all four majors this year. The youngster is the only WTA player to accomplish that feat in 2021.