Australia Women beat India Women in 2nd T20I: Records broken

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Published on Oct 09, 2021, 05:40 pm

Australia Women beat India Women by four wickets

The Australia Women's cricket team won the second T20I versus India to clinch the multi-format series. There is one T20I still left. India Women were well short with the bat, managing just 118/9 in 20 overs. Pooja Vastrakar top scored with an unbeaten 26-ball 37. In response, Australia lost six wickets but got past India's target. Here are the details.

2nd T20I

How did the match pan out?

India kept losing wickets at regular intervals to suffer with the bat. Only three India Women batters got past the double-digit score. For Australia, Tayla Vlaeminck and Sophie Molineux claimed two wickets apiece. Vastrakar's knock helped India surpass the 100-run mark. Australia were reduced to 46/4 but Tahila McGrath (42*) remained unbeaten to see her side win.

Batters

These Indian batters got to double-digit scores

Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur scored a 20-ball 28. She now has 461 runs against the Aussies in T20Is, besides racing to 2,294 runs overall. 22-year-old Vastrakar hit three fours and two sixes in an unbeaten 37-run knock. She registered her best score in T20Is. 24-year-old Deepti Sharma (16) has 482 runs overall in T20Is, besides getting to 142 versus AUSW.

Bowling

Here are the bowling feats

The 30-year-old Rajeshwari Gayakwad has raced to 42 T20I wickets after claiming figures worth 3/21. She also registered her best bowling performance against Australia. Deepti (1/11) has 57 T20I wickets, steering clear of Jhulan Goswami (56). Shikha Pandey (1/27) and Rajeshwari surpassed the 40-wicket mark in T20Is. Molineux (2/11) and Ashleigh Gardner (1/12) have both raced to 26 wickets in T20Is for Australia Women.

Perry

Record for Ellyse Perry

Star Australian all-rounder Ellyse Perry has become the most capped women's cricketer for the nation. She achieved the feat by featuring in the second T20I against India Women today at the Carrara Oval in Queensland. Perry eclipsed Alex Blackwell's record of 251 appearances for Australia Women. She made her 252nd appearance today. However, Perry didn't have a good performance individually.