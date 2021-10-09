ICC T20 World Cup: Malik replaces Maqsood in Pakistan squad

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Published on Oct 09, 2021, 10:36 pm

Shoaib Malik has been included in Pakistan's World T20 squad

Veteran Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik has been included in the ICC T20 World Cup squad, replacing Sohaib Maqsood. Maqsood has been ruled out from the T20 World Cup due to a lower back injury and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has chosen Malik as his replacement. Maqsood picked up the injury while playing the domestic T20 tournament in Pakistan. Here are further details.

Reaction

Sohaib is devastated to miss out, says chief selector Wasim

"Sohaib is devastated to miss out on the ICC Men's T20 World Cup as he had worked hard for this event and was in sparkling form. We feel for him but injuries are part and parcel of the sport. I am sure after undergoing rehabilitation, he'll fully recover to be available for future assignments," Pakistan's chief selector Muhammad Wasim said.

Malik

A look at Malik's T20I career

The veteran Malik has represented Pakistan in 116 T20Is, accumulating a total of 2,335 runs at 31.13. He has smashed eight fifties with the best score of 75. Wasim said that following discussions with the team management, Malik got the nod. He added that Malik's experience will be crucial for the Pakistan team.

Replacements

Fakhar, Sarfaraz and Haider included in Pakistan's squad

Pakistan have also included the likes of Fakhar Zaman, Sarfaraz Ahmed, and Haider Ali in the squad for the ICC T20 World Cup 2021. Fakhar, who was named in the reserves earlier, has replaced Khushdil Shah. Meanwhile, Sarfaraz and Haider have replaced Azam Khan and Mohammad Hasnain respectively.

Inclusion

Trio included after performance in National T20 tournament

The three players have been included after their performances in the National T20 tournament, besides consultation with the team management. "After reviewing player performances in the highly competitive National T20 and in consultation with the team management, we have decided to include Haider Ali, Fakhar Zaman and Sarfaraz Ahmed in the squad for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021," Wasim said.

Squad

Here's Pakistan's 15-member squad for the T20 World Cup

Pakistan's 15-member squad: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shoaib Malik Traveling reserves - Khushdil Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, and Usman Qadir