SA's Wiaan Mulder breaks records with double-century on captaincy debut

Wiaan Mulder, South Africa 's stand-in captain in the absence of Keshav Maharaj, has created a new record. He slammed a historic double-century in his first Test as skipper. Mulder achieved this feat during the ongoing 2nd Test against Zimbabwe in Bulawayo. He is now the third player to slam a double-ton in their first Test as captain. Here are the key stats.

Match update Mulder power SA after turbulent start South Africa, who won the series opener, had a turbulent start in the 2nd Test. They were down to 24/2 after Zimbabwe invited them to bat. Mulder, who came in at number three, propelled the Proteas past 200 along with David Bedingham thereafter. He was later joined by Lhuan-dre Pretorius, with SA crossing 300. Mulder, who slammed a 116-ball ton, continued to accelerate. He reached his double-ton in the post-tea session.

Captaincy milestones Third South African captain with this record Mulder has become the third South African skipper to score a century on their captaincy debut. The first was Herbie Taylor against England in December 1913 (109), followed by Jackie McGlew against England in August 1955 (104*). A total of 34 players have scored a century on their captaincy debut, with India's Shubman Gill being the most recent one to do so.