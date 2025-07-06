SA's Wiaan Mulder breaks records with double-century on captaincy debut
What's the story
Wiaan Mulder, South Africa's stand-in captain in the absence of Keshav Maharaj, has created a new record. He slammed a historic double-century in his first Test as skipper. Mulder achieved this feat during the ongoing 2nd Test against Zimbabwe in Bulawayo. He is now the third player to slam a double-ton in their first Test as captain. Here are the key stats.
Match update
Mulder power SA after turbulent start
South Africa, who won the series opener, had a turbulent start in the 2nd Test. They were down to 24/2 after Zimbabwe invited them to bat. Mulder, who came in at number three, propelled the Proteas past 200 along with David Bedingham thereafter. He was later joined by Lhuan-dre Pretorius, with SA crossing 300. Mulder, who slammed a 116-ball ton, continued to accelerate. He reached his double-ton in the post-tea session.
Captaincy milestones
Third South African captain with this record
Mulder has become the third South African skipper to score a century on their captaincy debut. The first was Herbie Taylor against England in December 1913 (109), followed by Jackie McGlew against England in August 1955 (104*). A total of 34 players have scored a century on their captaincy debut, with India's Shubman Gill being the most recent one to do so.
Information
Mulder joins these players
As mentioned, Mulder is the first South African player to score a double-century in their first Test as captain. Overal, he joined New Zealand's Graham Dowling (239 vs India, 1968) and West Indies' Shivnarine Chanderpaul (203* vs South Africa, 2005).