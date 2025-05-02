Who is Sam Cook? Stats of England's latest Test call-up
What's the story
Essex-born seamer Sam Cook finally received his long-anticipated maiden call-up to the England Test squad.
Cook, along with fellow county cricketer Jordan Cox, is one of two uncapped players named in the 13-member squad for the one-off Test against Zimbabwe.
The 27-year-old has claimed 7 wickets from three matches (4 innings) in the County Championship Division One, 2025.
Here are further details.
FC stats
Cook owns 318 FC scalps
As per ESPNcricinfo, the pacer owns a total of 318 First-Class wickets across 88 matches.
He also has an impressive average of 19.77 across 155 innings.
Cook also boasts 12 four-wicket hauls, 14 five-wicket hauls, and four ten-wicket match hauls.
His best figures in an inning read 7/23, while his best match figures are worth 12/65.
Essex
Cook is the sixth-highest wicket-taker for Essex
Playing for Essex, Cook has amassed 302 scalps across 81 FC matches.
Notably, he is the sixth-highest wicket-taker for them and one of the six bowlers with 300-plus scalps.
Meanwhile, across 142 innings, he owns an average of 18.49 and has bowled 606 maidens. His best innings figures are worth 7/23 alongside 12 four-wicket hauls, 14 five-wicket hauls, and four ten-wicket match hauls.
Details
Sam Cook's debut and key career milestones
Cook made his First-Class debut on March 31, 2016, for Loughborough MCCU against Surrey in the MCC University fixtures.
He later played for Essex against the West Indies in 2017 and was part of Essex's County Championship-winning squad that year.
He debuted in List A and T20 formats for Essex in 2018 and took a five-wicket haul in the 2020 Bob Willis Trophy final.
Squad
England's squad for one-off Zimbabwe match
ENG squad: Ben Stokes (captain, Durham), Gus Atkinson (Surrey), Shoaib Bashir (Somerset), Harry Brook (Yorkshire), Sam Cook (Essex), Jordan Cox (Essex), Zak Crawley (Kent), Ben Duckett (Nottinghamshire), Ollie Pope (Surrey), Matthew Potts (Durham), Joe Root (Yorkshire), Jamie Smith (Surrey), Josh Tongue (Nottinghamshire).
Twitter Post
England confirming Cook's call-up with X post
Welcome, Sam Cook! 👋— England Cricket (@englandcricket) May 2, 2025
County: Essex
First Class Wickets: 318
Average: 19.77
Serious numbers 👏 pic.twitter.com/5IYWovmeBC