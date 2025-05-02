What's the story

Essex-born seamer Sam Cook finally received his long-anticipated maiden call-up to the England Test squad.

Cook, along with fellow county cricketer Jordan Cox, is one of two uncapped players named in the 13-member squad for the one-off Test against Zimbabwe.

The 27-year-old has claimed 7 wickets from three matches (4 innings) in the County Championship Division One, 2025.

Here are further details.