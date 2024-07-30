In short Simplifying... In short Matthew Mott has stepped down as England's Men's white-ball coach, citing the need for a new direction for the team.

The England cricket board continues its split-coaching policy, with Brendon McCullum remaining as the head coach for Test cricket.

Marcus Trescothick has replaced Matthew Mott on an interim basis

Matthew Mott steps down as England Men's white-ball coach: Details

By Parth Dhall 05:51 pm Jul 30, 2024

What's the story In a major development, Matthew Mott has stepped down as England Men's white-ball head coach with immediate effect. The England and Wales Cricket Board announced the same on July 30. Marcus Trescothick, who is England's assistant coach, will be at the helm on an interim basis for the remaining home summer. Notably, England are set to play three T20Is and five ODIs against Australia.

Here's the official statement

"After three World Cup cycles in a short space of time, I now feel the team needs a new direction to prepare for the challenges ahead," ECB's Managing Director of England Men's Cricket Rob Key said. "This decision was not made lightly, but I believe it is the right time for the team's future success. It's crucial that we ensure the team is focused."

England fared well in Mott's tenure

Mott came into England's split coaching setup in May 2022, taking over from Chris Silverwood. Later that year, England were crowned champions of the T20 World Cup Down Under. England also won white-ball series against Australia, New Zealand, and Pakistan among other sides in his tenure. However, England fared poorly in the 2023 ODI World Cup and lost the 2024 T20 World Cup semi-final.

England's split-coaching setup

The England cricket board continues with its split-coaching policy in international cricket. Brendon McCullum remains England's head coach in Test cricket, having introduced the Bazball apprach. Notably, England recently routed West Indies 3-0 in the home Test series.