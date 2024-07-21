In short Simplifying... In short Harry Brook showcased his cricket prowess in the ENG vs WI Test match, scoring a solid 71* on Day 3 and hitting eight boundaries.

He continued his impressive performance on Day 4, reaching his fifth Test century off 118 balls, adding four more boundaries to his tally.

Harry Brook converted his overnight score of 71 to a superb century (Photo credit: X/@ICC)

ENG vs WI: Harry Brook smashes his fifth Test century

By Rajdeep Saha 05:07 pm Jul 21, 202405:07 pm

What's the story Harry Brook converted his overnight score of 71 to a superb century on Day 4 of the second Test versus West Indies in Nottingham. England were in a slight position of bother, losing both Ollie Pope and Ben Duckett on Day 3. However, Brook joined Joe Root and the two played well, scoring at a decent rate. England were 248/3 at stumps.

Knock

Brook's solid knock has helped England

Brook looked solid for his score of 71* from 78 balls on Day 3. He hit eight fours. Now, he raced to his ton off 118 balls. Brook slammed his first Test hundred at home. It has been a brilliant exhibition of strokeplay from the talented young man. He didn't shy away from playing his shots. Brook was dismissed by Jayden Seales on 109.

Information

Brook and Root added 189 runs

England were 140/3 at one stage before Root and Brook added an unbeaten 108-run stand. On Sunday, they added another 81 runs with Root getting to a fifty as well. England are in a position of strength, stretching their lead.

Information

Seales dismisses Brook

Seales dismissed Brook with a length ball that got a bit of extra bounce and moved away late. Brook had a stab at it away from his body with no foot movement and ended up edging the ball due to the movement.

Runs

Brook averages 62.54

Playing his 14th match (23 innings), Brook has raced to 1,376 runs at an average of 62.54. In addition to five tons, he owns eight fifties. He hit a 50-run knock versus WI in the first encounter at Lord's. As per ESPNcricinfo, Brook has surpassed 570 runs at home (579), averaging 44.53. He owns 797 runs away (home of opposition) at 88.55.

Information

14th FC ton for Brook

In three innings versus WI, Brook is nearing the 200-run mark (195). He averages 96 with a ton and fifty under his belt. Meanwhile, in First-Class cricket, Brook owns over 4,800 runs at 43-plus. He struck his 14th FC ton (50s: 27).

