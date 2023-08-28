The Hundred 2023: Decoding the tournament in numbers

Written by Gaurav Tripathi August 28, 2023 | 11:17 am 3 min read

Jos Buttler finished as the highest run-getter this season

The third edition of The Hundred Men's has come to an end with Oval Invincibles being crowned the champions. On Sunday (August 27), Sam Billings's men defeated Manchester Originals by 14 runs in the final to lift their maiden title. Tom Curran's all-round show powered the Invincibles over the line in the final. Here we decode the key tournament stats.

How did the final game pan out?

Batting first, the Invincibles were reduced to 34/5 and looked in all sorts of trouble. However, Jimmy Neesham (57* off 33 balls) and Curran (67* off 34 balls) scored fiery fifties, helping their side finish at 161/5. In reply, the Originals lost wickets at regular intervals and were restricted to 147/6. Curran returned with 1/25 in his quota of 20 balls.

Most runs in a season

Originals's Jos Buttler finished as the highest run-getter this season with 391 runs in 10 games at an average and strike rate of 43.44 and 145.35, respectively. No other batter could even manage 250 runs. He also scored most fifties (3). Buttler went past Dawid Malan as the batter with the most runs in a Hundred season. The latter scored 377 runs last year.

Hundred from Harry Brook

Harry Brook of Northern Superchargers was the only centurion this season, having smashed a 42-ball 105* against Welsh Fire. Overall, he became the third batter with a century in The Hundred after Will Jacks (108* in 2022) and Will Smeed (101* in 2022). Meanwhile, three of the top-five individual scores this season belong to Invincibles- Philip Salt (86), Jamie Overton (83*), and Buttler (82).

Tom Curran scripts these records

Curran took nine wickets in five matches at an economy of 8.88. With the bat, he managed 175 runs at a tremendous strike rate of 176.76. As he was only dismissed once, his batting average of 175 is the highest this season. Curran is the only all-rounder with the double to 170 runs and eight wickets this season.

Most wickets in a series

Southern Brave pacer Tymal Mills returned with 16 wickets in nine games (ER: 7.83). He piped Paul Walter (14 wickets in 2022) as the bowler with the most wickets in a Hundred season. Mills's teammate Rehan Ahmed claimed nine wickets in nine games. His economy of 6.96 is the best among bowlers who have bowled at least 20 sets of five balls.

Highest chase in The Hundred

Originals recorded the highest-successful run-chase in The Hundred history, having accomplished a 197-run target against Southern Brave this year. They finished at 201/3 in that game, the joint-highest team score this season. They share the feat with Northern Superchargers. No other team could manage a 200-plus total this year.

Here are the other key numbers

Brook's strike rate of 196.69 is the highest among batters with at least 150 runs this season. Invincibles's Heinrich Klaasen and Buttler slammed 17 sixes apiece this year, the joint-most for any batter. Neesham and Curran's 127-run stand for the sixth wicket in the final is the highest partnership for any wicket in the history of The Hundred.

