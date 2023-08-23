Afghanistan v Pakistan, 2nd ODI: Preview, stats, and Dream11 prediction

Afghanistan v Pakistan, 2nd ODI: Preview, stats, and Dream11 prediction

Written by Rajdeep Saha August 23, 2023 | 03:25 pm 3 min read

Afghanistan and Pakistan gear up for the second ODI to take place in Hambantota, Sri Lanka on Thursday (Photo credit: Twitter/@TheRealPCB)

Afghanistan and Pakistan gear up for the second ODI to take place in Hambantota, Sri Lanka on Thursday. Pakistan can clinch the series if they claim victory after having blown away the Afghans in the first ODI. Pakistan will need to improve their batting after being bowled out for 201. Afghanistan need to offer a fight, being dismissed for 59. Here's the preview.

Pitch report, timing, and broadcast details

The Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium in Hambantota will hold the second ODI. The track here will provide substantial assistance to spinners as seen in the first ODI. Pacers too can make an impact. Chasing teams have won 13 of the 27 ODIs played here, losing 10. The match will be telecast live on Eurosport (3:00pm IST) and live-streamed on the FanCode app (paid subscription).

Here is the head-to-head record

Afghanistan and Pakistan have never met in a bilateral ODI series before. Meanwhile, the two sides have so far locked horns in five ODIs with the Men in Green emerging winners every single time. Tuesday's match was the first between the two sides, who hadn't met in the 50-over format since their meeting in the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup.

Afghanistan need to show accountability

Imam-ul-Haq delivered the goods for Pakistan in the first ODI and he remains a threat in this format with an average of over 50-plus. After scoring a duck on Tuesday, skipper Babar Azam will hope to fight his way back. For Afghanistan, accountability in batting remains crucial. Bowling-wise, both sides look sorted. Afghanistan's spinners can be a menace. Meanwhile, Pakistan's pacers can be crucial.

A look at the Probable XI of both sides

Pakistan (Probable XI): Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (C), Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Iftikhar Ahmed, Agha Salman, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf. Afghanistan (Probable XI): Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (C), Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Abdul Rahman, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi.

Here are the key performers

In 60 ODIs, Imam has scored 2,780 runs at 51.48. He has 17 fifties and nine centuries. In the first ODI, Babar registered his fourth career duck in the format for Pakistan. Haris Rauf, who claimed his maiden fifer in the first ODI, averages a sturdy 25.47. In 62 games, Mujeeb Ur Rahman has claimed 89 scalps for Afghanistan at 24.58.

Dream11 team prediction, 2nd ODI

Dream11 team prediction (option 1): Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Babar Azam, Imam-ul-Haq (c), Mohammad Rizwan, Ibrahim Zadran, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nabi (vc), Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf. Dream11 team prediction (option 2): Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Babar Azam, Imam-ul-Haq (c), Rahmat Shah, Ibrahim Zadran, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nabi (vc), Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf.

