Waseem powers UAE to a historic T20I win against NZ

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya August 19, 2023 | 11:07 pm 2 min read

Waseem slammed his eighth T20I fifty (Photo credit: Twitter/@EmiratesCricket)

Muhammad Waseem-led United Arab Emirates created history by winning the second T20I against New Zealand at the Dubai International Stadium. Chasing 143, Waseem played a fantastic 29-ball 55-run knock to help them win by seven wickets. UAE bowled well early on and then backed their bowlers with some mature batting display. This is the first time they have defeated NZ in international cricket.

A career-best T20I spell from Khan

Aayan Afzal Khan was the star for UAE with the ball as he claimed 3/20 in his four overs which pushed back NZ considerably. This was his career-best T20I figures as he has now raced to eight wickets in 10 T20Is at an average of 18.62. He has maintained an economy rate of 5.73. Khan dismissed Mitchell Santner, Dane Cleaver and Chad Bowes.

A valiant knock from Chapman

Mark Chapman saved NZ from a massive collapse as he slammed his sixth T20I fifty and his fifth for the Kiwis. His 46-ball 63 helped the visitors amass a respectable total of 142/8 from their 20 overs. Courtesy of this knock, he has raced to 1,204 runs in 54 T20Is at an average of 30.10. Chapman smoked three sixes and as many boundaries.

A match-winning knock from Waseem

Waseem played a defining knock for UAE as they chased down the target with ease. The veteran added 40 runs with Vriitya Aravind after losing Aryansh Sharma early. Waseem continued his exploits and stitched a 56-run partnership with Asif Khan in only 31 deliveries, making the chase comfortable. This was his eighth T20I fifty as he amassed 997 runs in 25 T20Is at 41.25.

Southee equals Shakib's T20I wickets tally

NZ skipper Tim Southee gave the Kiwis a perfect start as he dismissed Aryansh Sharma early on. Sharma's wicket took Southee's tally to 140 wickets, equaling Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan at the top of the T20I wickets tally. He finished with 1/20 in four overs.

How did the match pan out?

NZ had a horrendous start as they were reduced to 38/4 in 6.2 overs. Later, Chapman and James Neesham added 53 runs to steady the ship. Chapman's fifty helped them reach 142/8 in 20 overs. In reply. Waseem played a fiery fifty and made things comfortable for UAE. He added 56 runs with Asif and the latter steer them home in 15.4 overs.

