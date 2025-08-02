Tejashwi's name in Bihar voter list: ECI clears air

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav has alleged that his name is missing from the revised draft voters' list in Bihar. The Election Commission of India (ECI) has denied these claims, releasing electoral details that confirm Yadav's inclusion in the voter list. According to the ECI, Yadav is listed at Serial Number 416 at a booth in Veterinary College, Patna.

Accusations made Yadav earlier claimed 'no records found' on ECI app Yadav had earlier displayed his Election Photo Identity Card (EPIC) number at a press conference in Patna, claiming the ECI's official mobile application showed a "no records found" error. He then asked, "My name is also not on the voter list. How will I contest the elections?" The ECI has since released a copy of the electoral rolls with Yadav's details.

Controversial revision Opposition slams deletion of 65L names The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar has sparked a major controversy, with the Opposition calling it an "exercise in exclusion" and a "conspiracy" against core vote banks. The ECI released revised draft rolls on Friday, deleting 65 lakh names it identified as illegal voters. Yadav questioned if notices were given to these voters or if they had any chance to appeal against their deletion.