Rahul Gandhi slams EC's 'unsigned, evasive' reply
What's the story
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has intensified his criticism of the Election Commission of India (ECI) over alleged election "match-fixing" in Maharashtra.
On Saturday, he accused the ECI of issuing "unsigned, evasive notes" in response to his claims.
"If you have nothing to hide, answer the questions in my article and prove it by: Publishing consolidated, digital, machine-readable voter rolls for the most recent elections to the Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabhas of all states, including Maharashtra," he said.
Rigging claims
Publish voter rolls from all states: Gandhi
Gandhi has repeatedly alleged "industrial scale-rigging" during the Maharashtra assembly elections.
He demanded that the ECI publish voter rolls for recent Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha elections across India, including Maharashtra.
He also sought CCTV footage from polling booths after 5:00pm on counting day before the Maharashtra assembly election results.
ECI's response
ECI calls Gandhi's allegations 'absurd'
The ECI has refuted Gandhi's allegations, calling them "completely absurd."
"The entire nation is aware that each election process including the preparation of electoral rolls, polling and counting etc. are all held by Government staff and that too in the presence of authorised representatives formally appointed by Political Parties/ Candidates from polling station upto constituency level," it said in a statement.
The commission said spreading misinformation is disrespectful to the law and demotivates election staff.
Election integrity
Spike in registered electors
Gandhi has raised concerns over a spike in registered electors in Maharashtra, from 9.29 crore during the Lok Sabha polls to 9.70 crore during the assembly polls.
He also questioned the rise in voter turnout figures between 5:00pm and the final tally released by the ECI.
An unprecedented increase equivalent to 76 lakh voters was reported only the next morning, he claimed.
ECI's defense
Dispute ahead of Bihar assembly elections
In response to these allegations, ECI sources reiterated their stance that defaming the poll panel after unfavorable election results is unjustified.
They maintained that all processes are conducted with integrity and transparency under existing election laws.
The ongoing dispute comes ahead of upcoming assembly elections in Bihar, where Gandhi warned similar alleged rigging tactics could be employed if not addressed.