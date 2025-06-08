What's the story

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has intensified his criticism of the Election Commission of India (ECI) over alleged election "match-fixing" in Maharashtra.

On Saturday, he accused the ECI of issuing "unsigned, evasive notes" in response to his claims.

"If you have nothing to hide, answer the questions in my article and prove it by: Publishing consolidated, digital, machine-readable voter rolls for the most recent elections to the Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabhas of all states, including Maharashtra," he said.