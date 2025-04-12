What's the story

In a shocking incident in Maharashtra's Nashik, retired school headmaster Murlidhar Joshi (87) was found hanging from the ceiling fan of his house.

His 79-year-old wife, Lata Joshi (also a retired headmistress), was found dead in the bedroom.

The couple lived in Narayan Bapu Nagar on Jail Road. Police have registered an accidental death case and are probing the matter further.