Retired headmaster kills ailing wife, then hangs self in Nashik
What's the story
In a shocking incident in Maharashtra's Nashik, retired school headmaster Murlidhar Joshi (87) was found hanging from the ceiling fan of his house.
His 79-year-old wife, Lata Joshi (also a retired headmistress), was found dead in the bedroom.
The couple lived in Narayan Bapu Nagar on Jail Road. Police have registered an accidental death case and are probing the matter further.
Discovery
Caretaker's absence leads to discovery of bodies
The elderly couple had a caregiver to look after their needs. She left on Wednesday around 3:00pm and returned for her 6:00pm evening shift.
When she returned and didn't receive a response, the police were informed.
When they broke down the door, they found Murlidhar hanging from the ceiling fan and Lata on the bed.
Note
Note reveals motive behind the tragic incident
Police recovered a note purportedly written by Murlidhar from the spot. He confessed to ending Lata's life to relieve her prolonged suffering before committing suicide.
No one was responsible for their deaths, he said, adding he wanted his body to be donated instead of being cremated, according to the note.
Final wishes
Joshi's final wishes and caretaker's compensation
In his note, Murlidhar has also asked his sons, who live in different cities, to give ₹50,000 to their caregiver.
Police are recording statements of both his sons and the caretaker. They have registered an accidental death case and are collecting information to rule out foul play in the incident.