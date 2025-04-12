Delhi man arrested for raping 13 stray dogs, filming acts
What's the story
A Delhi man has been arrested after raping at least 13 female stray dogs. The Kailash Nagar resident allegedly filmed the heinous acts to gain views online.
He was caught when locals confronted him and alerted the police. Disturbing footage of the abuse circulated widely on social media, triggering public outrage and police intervention.
Community response
Public outrage prompts police intervention
The incident, reported first by Times Now, triggered widespread outrage among locals and netizens.
A video of the man's arrest shows him being cornered by locals before being turned over to the police.
Many netizens expressed shock and disgust at the incident, with one commenting "Sharm aani chaiye in jaise logo ko" (These people should be ashamed), while another said "Note: Children, women, elders and now even animals are not safe in India."
Ongoing investigation
Further details awaited
The police are yet to issue an official report on the incident. More details are awaited.
The case has attracted much attention, given its shocking nature and the fact that it involves acts of cruelty against animals.
Activists have urged people to report any instances of animal brutality they witness, or are witnessing, to the concerned authorities.