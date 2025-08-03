F1 2025, Lando Norris wins the 2025 Hungarian GP: Stats

Lando Norris of McLaren has won the 2025 Hungarian Grand Prix , defeating his teammate Oscar Piastri in a thrilling race. The victory narrows Norris's championship deficit to Piastri to just nine points as Formula 1 heads into its summer break. Mercedes's George Russell secured the last podium spot after overtaking Scuderia Ferrari's Charles Leclerc in the final laps of the race.

Race tactics McLaren duo dominate race Norris initially fell to fifth place on the opening lap but made a bold one-stop strategy. This left Piastri chasing him on fresher tires in the closing laps. With five laps remaining, Piastri was right behind his teammate but couldn't overtake due to the track's notorious difficulty for overtaking. Fernando Alonso and his protege Gabriel Bortoleto also used a one-stop strategy to finish fifth and sixth respectively.

Race challenges Hamilton penalized; Leclerc loses pace Lewis Hamilton, who had qualified 12th in his Ferrari, finished the race in the same position after a tough outing. Meanwhile, Leclerc's pace faded in the final stint of the race. He was later penalized for erratic driving after Russell attacked him with nine laps to go. Despite these challenges, Aston Martin's Alonso and Stroll both drove similar races to finish fifth and seventh respectively.

Stats Key stats of the two McLaren drivers Second-placed Piastri took his 22nd podium finish in F1. This season, Piastri has claimed 12 podium finishes from 14 races, dominating the track. Notably, he has won 6 races this season. Race winner Norris secured his 12th podium finish of the season and 38th overall in Formula 1. Norris sealed his 9th race win in F1 and a 5th this season.

Information 6th podium of the season for Mercedes' Russell Russell, who finished 3rd, sealed his 6th podium finish this season from 14 races. Overall, he has 21 career podiums. The four-time race winner registered 8 podiums in 2022.

Drivers A look at the Driver Standings Piastri leads the 2025 Driver Standings with 284 points from 14 races. He is followed by Norris, who has 275 points. Red Bull Racing's Max Verstappen owns 187 points and is behind the McLaren duo. Mercedes' George Russell is next with 172 points on board. Scuderia Ferrari's Leclerc is placed fifth (151 points) with Hamilton on 6th (105 points).

Information A look at the Team Standings Champions McLaren top the Team Standings with 559 points after 14 races. Ferrari have 260 points and are 24 points above Mercedes (236). Red Bull Racing are next with 194 points. Williams complete the top 5 with 70 points.