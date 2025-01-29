Lewis Hamilton crashes during Scuderia Ferrari's private testing in Barcelona
What's the story
In a surprising turn of events, seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton crashed on his third day of testing for Scuderia Ferrari.
The incident took place at the Circuit de Catalunya in Barcelona, during the team's private running.
However, despite the crash, Sky Sports News has confirmed that Hamilton is unharmed and such incidents aren't uncommon in testing sessions.
Testing responsibilities
Hamilton's testing duties with Leclerc
The crash happened on the second day of Ferrari's three-day running at the Circuit de Catalunya, a venue that hosts the Spanish Grand Prix.
Hamilton was splitting driving duties in Ferrari's 2023 car with his new teammate Charles Leclerc.
This was Hamilton's third day behind the wheel of the SF-23, following his debut at Fiorano last week where he completed an initial 30 laps.
Team familiarization
Hamilton's acclimatization to Ferrari's systems
The testing sessions in the two-year-old cars are aimed at helping Hamilton get accustomed to Ferrari's systems and working practices. This is important ahead of his first season with one of F1's most prestigious teams.
The precise details of Wednesday's incident at the private test in Spain are not known at this time.