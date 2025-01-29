What's the story

Manchester United are said to be on the brink of a deal with Lecce for their left wing-back, Patrick Dorgu according to a report by Sky Sports.

The 20-year-old has shown a strong desire to join the Red Devils and will fly to the UK on Wednesday for his medical.

Notably, the deal is reportedly worth around £30 million, including an initial fee of £25.2 million and additional costs of £4.2 million.

