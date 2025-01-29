Manchester United near £30m deal for Lecce's Patrick Dorgu
What's the story
Manchester United are said to be on the brink of a deal with Lecce for their left wing-back, Patrick Dorgu according to a report by Sky Sports.
The 20-year-old has shown a strong desire to join the Red Devils and will fly to the UK on Wednesday for his medical.
Notably, the deal is reportedly worth around £30 million, including an initial fee of £25.2 million and additional costs of £4.2 million.
Here's more about the deal.
Player profile
Dorgu's career and potential impact at Manchester United
Dorgu has made a huge impression in Serie A, having made 53 appearances and netting five goals for Lecce since his move from Danish club Nordsjaelland in 2022.
Meanwhile, the young star's meteoric rise has piqued United's interest.
Notably, the deal will make Dorgu Lecce's most expensive sale of all time
His potential arrival at Old Trafford could strengthen the team's left wing-back position, a position that was flagged as a priority by on Ruben Amorim's appointment.
Journey
Dorgu's early career and development
Dorgu's football journey began at FC Nordsjaelland's renowned academy, where he was recognized as a talent
Meanwhile, Alexander Riget, the technical director of FCN, was proud of Dorgu's development.
"Our good scouting spotted him quite fast," Riget told Sky Sports.
Although he wasn't a star player in his early days, Dorgu improved a lot when he was around 16 or 17, and the rest is history.
Shaw
Luke Shaw returns to training
United left-back Luke Shaw has returned to training. He has been nursing injuries for a while now.
"Luke Shaw returned to group training at Carrington on Wednesday, before Manchester United's trip to Bucharest to take on FCSB," read a club's statement.
"It is the first time we've seen Shaw back on the grass since early December, when he suffered a small setback before we played Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium," the statement added.
Information
Malacia could leave United on loan
Meanwhile, Tyrell Malacia, who made his return of late from a long lay-off, could join Antony at Real Betis. United are keen to offload Malacia for more game time and a move to Spain is being reported. Earlier, winger Antony joined Betis on loan.
Twitter Post
Twitter Post
Manchester United close to finalising deal to sign Lecce defender Patrick Dorgu. Many aspects of the deal worth in region of £30m agreed in principle. Positive talks continue over structure. Dorgu wants to join - personal terms not expected to be a problem. #MUFC #Lecce https://t.co/4rtuQIYEsV— Dharmesh Sheth (@skysports_sheth) January 28, 2025
Twitter Post
Twitter Post
Real Betis have made enquiries to Manchester United for defender Tyrell Malacia. United open to allowing him to go on loan given Dorgu deal imminent #MUFC #RealBetis https://t.co/Ssx4EYZASO— Dharmesh Sheth (@skysports_sheth) January 29, 2025