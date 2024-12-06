Summarize Simplifying... In short Arsenal's coach, Arteta, is aiming for the team to excel in all aspects of football, from set pieces to stadium atmosphere.

The team's recent winning streak includes four consecutive victories against Manchester United, a first in Arsenal's history.

Arsenal scored two goals off corners vs Man United (Photo credit: X/@Arsenal)

Arteta aspires for Arsenal to dominate all aspects of football

By Rajdeep Saha 09:28 pm Dec 06, 202409:28 pm

What's the story Arsenal's manager Mikel Arteta has said he wants his team to be good at everything. This comes after their recent win over Manchester United, where they displayed their set-piece prowess. As per Opta, Arsenal took their tally to 22 goals from corners since the start of last season, bettering all other Premier League sides in this regard. Arteta sees his side 7 points adrift of league leaders Liverpool. Here's more.

Compliment accepted

Arteta's response to Berbatov's comparison

During a press conference on Friday, Arteta welcomed former Manchester United and Tottenham striker Dimitar Berbatov's comparison of Arsenal with Stoke City, a team famous for their set-piece prowess. He took it as a "big compliment" but stressed on wanting Arsenal to dominate everything in football. "We want to be the kings of everything," he said, stressing on set pieces, high press, open space attacks and stadium atmosphere where they want to be the best.

Winning streak

Arsenal's recent victories and dominance against Man United

The win against Manchester United was Arsenal's fourth on the trot in all competitions. Arsenal are third in the Premier League standings and are separated on goal difference with Chelsea above. Arsenal won four consecutive league games against Manchester United for the first time in their history. The Gunners also won each of their last four home league games against the Red Devils; their longest such run since April 1978 (seven in a row).

Game plan

Arteta's strategy and upcoming match

Arteta stressed the significance of set pieces in Arsenal's development into a more complete team. "We want to be dangerous and effective from every angle and every phase of play, and we work on that," he told reporters. Next, Arsenal will take on Fulham on Sunday with defenders Gabriel and Riccardo Calafiori returning to action after missing Wednesday's win.