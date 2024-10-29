Summarize Simplifying... In short Manchester United is reportedly in talks with Sporting Lisbon's manager, Ruben Amorim, to replace Erik ten Hag.

Amorim, a promising young coach, has previously interned under Jose Mourinho at United.

Meanwhile, former United striker Ruud van Nistelrooy has been appointed as interim head coach until a permanent replacement is found. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Manchester United are believed to be in talks with Sporting Lisbon's manager Ruben Amorim

Will Ruben Amorim replace Erik ten Hag at Manchester United?

By Parth Dhall 02:30 pm Oct 29, 202402:30 pm

What's the story In a major development, Manchester United sacked manager Erik ten Hag on October 28 after a dismal start to their season. The club is 14th in the Premier League standings after losing four out of nine league matches. Despite spending heavily on new signings this season, the side has only registered one win in their last eight games across all competitions. Reportedly, Ruben Amorim is in line to replace ten Hag at United.

Potential successor

Manchester United in talks with Ruben Amorim

As mentioned, Manchester United are believed to be in talks with Sporting Lisbon's current manager Ruben Amorim to replace ten Hag. Amorim, a 39-year-old Portuguese coach, is one of Europe's most promising young coaches. According to Sky Sports, United have opened talks with Amorim and is ready to meet his release clause terms.

Information

Anorim has the required experience

Anorim, the incumbent Sporting Lisbon manager, was tipped to become the manager of Liverpool and West Ham last season, however, nothing materialized. Notably, Amorim had completed a performance internship under Jose Mourinho at Manchester United in 2018.

Interim appointment

Ruud van Nistelrooy steps in as interim head coach

For now, former United striker and ten Hag's coaching staff member, Ruud van Nistelrooy, has been named the interim head coach. The club confirmed the decision on Monday, stating that van Nistelrooy will take charge of the team until a permanent replacement is found. The announcement comes ahead of United's home fixture against Leicester in the English League Cup on Wednesday.

Managerial journey

Ten Hag's tenure at Manchester United: A look back

Ten Hag's job had been in doubt since he was retained by United co-owner Jim Ratcliffe after an internal review last season. Despite finishing eighth in the league, ten Hag guided the club to a surprise FA Cup win over Manchester City. The feat earned him a one-year contract extension until June 2026. However, Ratcliffe was reportedly unhappy with the pace of progress under ten Hag.