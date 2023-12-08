Decoding the potential destinations for Manchester United's Jadon Sancho

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 08:34 pm Dec 08, 2023

Sancho joined Manchester United in 2021 from Dortmund (Photo credit: X/@Sanchooo10)

Manchester United star Jadon Sancho has failed to find his feet on his return to the Premier League. He has also had his fair share of issues with manager Erik ten Hag before being banished from the club's training facilities. With no improvement in the relationship, Sancho is set to leave the club in the January transfer window. He might never play for United.

Why does this story matter?

The issue between Ten Hag and Sancho started when the Dutchman reasoned his sub-par training performance for his absence from the squad against Arsenal. However, Sancho didn't take this criticism lightly as he reverted with a post on social media asking people not to believe everything and also claimed that he was being made the scapegoat. Sancho didn't apologize as he remains out.

Borussia Dortmund are eager to bring Sancho back

According to SportBild, Sancho could return to Borussia Dortmund in January with Donyell Malen moving the other way. The Englishman spent his formative years in the Bundesliga, scoring 50 goals in 137 matches. However, to join Dortmund, Sancho will have to take a pay cut. But it may not be a big cost for him to revive his career.

Sancho can start afresh at Juventus

Some reports suggest the Serie A outfit, Juventus are interested in Sancho considering his situation at Old Trafford. However, his high price tag may force the Bianconeri to look at someone like Domenico Berardi as they need reinforcement on the flanks. Sancho's gameplay may allow him to flourish in Italy, as he will be keen to move away from PL's limelight and start afresh.

AS Roma may also revive Sancho's career

AS Roma can be another possible destination for Sancho. With manager Jose Mourinho, he will get someone who can guide him on the right path. The Giallorossi play a good brand of football and Sancho can fit brilliantly combining with the likes of Romelu Lukaku, Tammy Abraham and Paolo Dybala. Roma has revived the careers of Lukaku and Dybala in recent times.