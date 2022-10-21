Sports

Erik ten Hag says Cristiano Ronaldo has to face consequences

Written by Rajdeep Saha Oct 21, 2022, 05:14 pm 3 min read

Ronaldo has been dropped from the United squad vs Chelsea (Source: Twitter/@Cristiano)

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has said there has to be consequences after Cristiano Ronaldo left the stadium before the final whistle against Tottenham on Wednesday. He also confirmed that Ronaldo refused to come on as a substitute against Tottenham. Ronaldo left the bench and walked down the tunnel in the 89th minute of United's 2-0 win over Tottenham. Here's more.

"I am the manager," ten Hag said. "I am responsible for the culture, I have to set the standards and values." "After Rayo Vallecano, I said it was unacceptable, but it wasn't just him. The second time there has to be consequences. That is what has happened, we miss him tomorrow." "Football is a team sport. You have to set certain standards," he added.

There were reports which suggested that Ronaldo had refused to come on as a substitute late on versus Spurs at Old Trafford. When asked about the same, the manager said: "Yes."

Ronaldo has been dropped by ten Hag for the upcoming Premier League clash versus Chelsea this weekend. After the Spurs match, ten Hag was asked about CR7 and he said that he would "deal with" the issue on Thursday. "I have seen him, but I haven't spoken with him," he said. United issued a statement, confirming Ronaldo won't be part of the team.

United manager ten Hag has shown that no player is bigger than the club. He has also highlighted the fact of him being an authoritative manager which is in contrast with the previous permanent regime. Ronaldo's decision to walk off was a sign of disrespect and the Dutchman wasted no time to let his feeling known to Ronaldo.

Ronaldo released a statement on Instagram following the disciplinary actions from ten Hag. In a heartfelt note, Ronaldo said "sometimes the heat of the moment gets the best of us." "Right now, I just feel that I have to keep working hard in Carrington, support my team-mates and be ready for everything in any given game," he added.

Manchester United face Chelsea on Saturday at Stamford Bridge. Chelsea are 4th with 20 points in 10 games. United are a point behind on fifth. One expects a cracking contest with both sides looking to stamp their authority.