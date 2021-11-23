The Best FIFA Football Awards: Messi, Ronaldo and Salah nominated

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Published on Nov 23, 2021, 12:46 pm

Several top players have been shortlisted for the FIFA Best 2021 awards

Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Mohamed Salah are among the nominees for The Best FIFA Football Awards. Besides these three stars, Chelsea pair N'Golo Kante and Jorginho are present on the men's shortlist alongside Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne. 11 players have been shortlisted for The Best FIFA Men's Player award. The winners will be announced on January 17, 2022.

Takeaways

Why does this story matter?

The FIFA Best Award honors leading men's and women's footballers, besides the coaches. This is an annual award presented by the governing body of football. The award has plenty of significance and highlights the importance of performance. The awards are voted by selected members of the media, national team captains and coaches, including fans.

Men's

The Best FIFA Men's Player nominations

Karim Benzema (France/Real Madrid) Kevin de Bruyne (Belgium/Manchester City) Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal/Juventus/Manchester United) Robert Lewandowski (Poland/Bayern Munich) Lionel Messi (Argentina/Barcelona/Paris Saint-Germain) Neymar (Brazil/Paris Saint-Germain) Erling Braut Haaland (Norway/Borussia Dortmund) Jorginho (Italy/Chelsea) N'Golo Kante (France/Chelsea) Kylian Mbappe (France/Paris Saint-Germain) Mohamed Salah (Egypt/Liverpool)

Coach

The Best Men's Coach nominations

Antonio Conte, who won the Serie A with Inter last season has been nominated. 2020 winner Hansi Flick gets his second successive nomination. Premier League champions Manchester City see boss Pep Guardiola present alongside Chelsea's Thomas Tuchel. Roberto Mancini is nominated for helping Italy win Euro 2020 alongside Argentina coach Lionel Sebastian Scaloni. La Liga winners Atletico Madrid see Diego Simeone on the list.

Information

The Best FIFA Men's Goalkeeper nominations

Alisson Becker (Brazil / Liverpool FC), Gianluigi Donnarumma (Italy / AC Milan / Paris Saint-Germain), Édouard Mendy (Senegal / Chelsea FC), Manuel Neuer (Germany / Bayern Munich), and Kasper Schmeichel (Denmark / Leicester City) are nominated for The Best FIFA Men's Goalkeeper award.

Women

Best Women's Player

Stina Blackstenius (Sweden/BK Hacken) Aitana Bonmati (Spain/Barcelona) Lucy Bronze (England/Manchester City) Magdalena Eriksson (Sweden/Chelsea) Caroline Graham Hansen (Norway/Barcelona) Pernille Harder (Denmark/Chelsea) Jennifer Hermoso (Spain/Barcelona) Ji So-yun (South Korea/Chelsea) Sam Kerr (Australia/Chelsea) Vivianne Miedema (Netherlands/Arsenal) Ellen White (England/Manchester City) Alexia Putellas (Spain/Barcelona) Christine Sinclair (Canada/Portland Thorns)

Information

Best Women's Coach

In terms of nominations for The Best Women's Coach, the likes of Ann-Katrin Berger (Germany/Chelsea), Christiane Endler (Chile/Paris Saint-Germain/Lyon), Stephanie Lynn Marie Labbe (Canada/FC Rosengard/Paris Saint-Germain), Hedvig Lindahl (Sweden/Atletico Madrid), and Alyssa Naeher (USA/Chicago Red Stars) have been listed.

Winners

A look at last year's winners (men's)

Bayern Munich ace Robert Lewandowski won the best men's player at the Best FIFA Football Awards in Zurich last year. The Pole beat 2019 winner Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo to the top prize. Meanwhile, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp won the best men's coach over Bayern boss Hansi Flick. Tottenham forward Son Heung-min won the Puskas award for the best goal.